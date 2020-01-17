Tokenomy (TEN) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $65,617.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tokenomy, CoinBene and LBank.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.03093069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00199976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00130901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tokenomy was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene, IDEX, Tokenomy, LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

