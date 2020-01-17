TOM TAILOR (ETR:TTI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

TOM TAILOR Holding AG (ETR:TTI) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €2.07 ($2.41) and last traded at €2.14 ($2.49), 25,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 252,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.24 ($2.60).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.23 and a 200-day moving average of €1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,513.37.

TOM TAILOR Company Profile (ETR:TTI)

TOM TAILOR Holding SE, an integrated fashion and lifesytle company, provides casual wear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily under the TOM TAILOR and BONITA brand names. It operates through three segments: TOM TAILOR Wholesale, TOM TAILOR Retail, and BONITA. The company offers products for target groups primarily up to the age 45, including clothing for men and women, as well as for children and babies.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for TOM TAILOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOM TAILOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.