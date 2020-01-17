Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,369,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,599,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,878,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

