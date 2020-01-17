Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,710 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,576% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,599,000 after buying an additional 2,053,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,476,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

