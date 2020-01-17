Traders Purchase Large Volume of Brookfield Property Partners Put Options (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,722 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,732% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,460,000 after buying an additional 530,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,196,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,585,000 after buying an additional 100,478 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

