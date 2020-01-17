TransferCoin (TX) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $39,530.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,228,873 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

