Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $2.90 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIG. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Transocean from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 600.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

