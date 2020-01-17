Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) is Palmer Knight Co’s 10th Largest Position

Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 4.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,591,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,963,000 after purchasing an additional 156,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,499,000 after purchasing an additional 344,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $120.60 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.