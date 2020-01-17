Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 41,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,049. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $120.60 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

