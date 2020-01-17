Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,401.92

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,401.92 and traded as high as $1,669.00. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $1,661.00, with a volume of 370,235 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,480.36 ($19.47).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,592.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.92. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 56.50.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Insiders bought 299 shares of company stock valued at $466,117 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.