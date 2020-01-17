Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,332,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.14.

Shares of TECH opened at $219.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.59. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $158.80 and a one year high of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

