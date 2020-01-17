Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIW. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ACIW opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

