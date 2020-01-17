Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,351 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,222 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Centene by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,886,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,284 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centene by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,451,440.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.13 on Friday. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

