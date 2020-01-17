Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

