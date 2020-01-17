Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $224.98 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $236.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

