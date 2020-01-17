Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after acquiring an additional 209,772 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $890,076.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

