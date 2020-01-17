Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.51. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

