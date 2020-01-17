Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Down 6.4%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.49, 3,160,573 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,827,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

