Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Down 6.4%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.49, 3,160,573 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,827,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit