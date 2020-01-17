TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.57. 98,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.92.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $77,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

