Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at $178,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 50.68% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

