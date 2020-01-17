Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Triton International by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 2,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.74 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRTN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

