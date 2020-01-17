TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.21 million and $26,920.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.03174261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00201762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

