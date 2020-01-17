Truehand Inc Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Truehand Inc lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,572. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

