Truehand Inc Has $609,000 Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Truehand Inc reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,186,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,178,000 after acquiring an additional 226,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BP by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,754,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,447,000 after acquiring an additional 724,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,653 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,833. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

