Truehand Inc Sells 600 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Truehand Inc reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.0% of Truehand Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

