Truehand Inc Takes $75,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after buying an additional 2,519,216 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after buying an additional 510,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,217,000 after buying an additional 213,535 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 645,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,356,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.