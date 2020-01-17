TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,523,000 after buying an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 72,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.03. 4,793,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $119.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

