TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp makes up about 2.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,686,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.