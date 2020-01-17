TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L accounts for 3.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,436,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,657,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 630,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 574,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 487,330 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE AMX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.53. 1,788,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.