TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TUI AG/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TUI AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY remained flat at $$5.83 during trading on Thursday. 157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400. TUI AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

