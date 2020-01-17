Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TUWLF. BNP Paribas cut Tullow Oil from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt cut Tullow Oil from an add rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.22.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.