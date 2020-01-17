Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $9.33

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.33. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 61,452 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $456.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne purchased 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

