Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,125. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.67. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 98.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 144.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 153,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

