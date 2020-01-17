TurtleNetwork (TN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $722,594.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 177.8% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $722,594.00 and $1,626.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000604 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001081 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

