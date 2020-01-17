TV-TWO Reaches Market Cap of $114,529.00 (TTV)

TV-TWO (CURRENCY:TTV) traded down 65.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One TV-TWO token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Coinrail. In the last seven days, TV-TWO has traded 59.7% lower against the dollar. TV-TWO has a market capitalization of $114,529.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of TV-TWO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.03528548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00200810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00128646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TV-TWO Token Profile

TV-TWO was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TV-TWO’s total supply is 611,666,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,090,078 tokens. The official message board for TV-TWO is medium.com/tvtwocom . TV-TWO’s official website is tv-two.com . TV-TWO’s official Twitter account is @tvtwocom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TV-TWO

TV-TWO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TV-TWO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TV-TWO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TV-TWO using one of the exchanges listed above.

