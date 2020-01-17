U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $55.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.66.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 9,489,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 168,646 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Support Level

Analyst Recommendations for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit