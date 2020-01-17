U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $55.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.66.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 9,489,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 168,646 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.