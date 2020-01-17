U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

NYSE USB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $55.35. 9,489,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,211. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

