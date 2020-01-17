Ubcoin Market (UBC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Ubcoin Market has a total market cap of $478,462.00 and $3,348.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubcoin Market token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ubcoin Market has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubcoin Market alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00039664 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00324031 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008062 BTC.

About Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market (UBC) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en . Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubcoin Market’s official message board is medium.com/@ubcoin

Buying and Selling Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubcoin Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubcoin Market and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.