UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Stock Price Down 2.6%

UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.19, 16,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 75,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

