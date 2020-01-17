UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,310,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 745,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 1,960,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,345. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

