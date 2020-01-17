UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €76.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.28 ($66.61).

Shares of DHER traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €70.00 ($81.40). 466,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.67. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 12-month high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

