UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €25.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €20.93 ($24.34).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

