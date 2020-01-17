UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in UDR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. 2,249,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. UDR has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

