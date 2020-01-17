Ultiledger Price Tops $0.0251 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and $2.08 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

