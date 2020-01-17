Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RARE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.