United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.57. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 134,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Community Banks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

