United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Shares of United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.04. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 46,680 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United Development Funding IV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit