United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Shares of United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.04. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 46,680 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United Development Funding IV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

