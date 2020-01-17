United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $153.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.78.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

URI traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $158.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

