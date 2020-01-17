United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in United States Steel by 11,651.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after buying an additional 1,250,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 808.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 855,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $10,026,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 84.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 579,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Steel by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 494,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 3.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

