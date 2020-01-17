UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $304.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $279.00 to $304.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.47. 4,335,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.59. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

